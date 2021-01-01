Samsung DVE45R6300 27 Inch Wide 7.5 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer with Bixby Compatibility Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel

Samsung DVE45R6300 27 Inch Wide 7.5 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer with Bixby Compatibility Features:Large 7.5 cu. ft. capacity fits clothes, towels, and sheets with ease12 dry cycles and 10 options ensures the contents are dry after the first cycleElectronic touch controls and a turn knob allow you to choose from a wide variety of options and cycles with easeDurable powder-coat drum ensures a long life for your dryerENERGY STAR® CertifiedMonitor your dryer from your Android or iPhone with Wi-Fi connectivityManufacturer warranty includes 1 year parts and labor coverageProduct Technologies:Sensor Dry: Optimizes cycle time and temperature to dry clothes thoroughly, while preventing heat damage.Steam Sanitize+: The Steam Sanitize+ cycles remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen, and kills 100% of dust mites. Multi-Steam Technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.Bixby Enabled: AI-powered laundry care helps you choose the best cycle option and notifies you on your smartphone when the cycle is complete.Specifications:Total Capacity: 7.5 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 12Number of Options: 10Fuel Type: ElectricSensor Dry: YesVent Type: 4 Way VentingReversible Door: YesDepth: 31-1/2"Height: 38-3/4"Width: 27" Electric Dryers Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel