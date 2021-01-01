DVD Storage Case Durable CD Case for DVD Player Discs Collection Black

CD Case Capacity - 36- 40 pieces CD/DVD Storage CD Hold Design - hard cover and zipper design with Hand Strap which you can hang it on the wall or some other places to save your room. CD sleeves - high quality sleeves which can protect disc from dust and scratches, every sleeve also have an extra little flap to help the disc stay in place and not slide out by accident! Saving Space - this DVD/CD collection can storage your disc, don't worry throw your disc anywhere. Suitable Size - this CD/DVD holder can be put in the car's front storage. so when you drive to travel, bring it!