From baja motorsports
DVD Storage Binder Cognac DVD Case Holds Up to 48 DVDs CDs or BluRays CD Holder Protects DVD Cover Art AcidFree CD Sleeves
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. STORE AND PROTECT- up to 48 DVDs, Blu-Rays, or Video Games and their cover art in Acid-Free Sheets - prevents scratching, damage, and data loss CUSTOMIZABLE INDEX PLATE- label each binder with the customizable index plate on the spine by either removing the card and writing on it, or downloading template from Trading. Co. QUALITY DESIGN- premium materials and quality craftsmanship ensure each binder looks and feels as classy and elegant as a classic book. LIFETIME WARRANTY- Trading Co. stands behind each of their products 100% - hassle-free manufacturer warranty provided with each purchase INCLUDES- 1 Cognac DVD Storage Binder with Pre-installed Sheets