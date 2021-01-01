DVD Player HDMI DVD Player for TV Support 1080P Full HD with HDMI Cable Remote Control USB Input Region Free Home DVD Players

Update HDMI Supporting: This DVD player features 1080p to experience near HD picture quality and solid sound in a compact design. Don't support blueray! Noise cancellation and Error Correction: Update with new chip technology, DVD player plays quieter and smoother. It can even play scratched DVDs after error correction. New update provides you a better video experience. Last memory function and USB support: Memorize the last playback, never miss a minute of your watch. Compact size: 8.9*7.5*1.9 inch. Usb Direct Recording and Music Copy: Plays your Digital files directly via USB to create the soothing ambiance. Playback media support: Video (AVI, DAT, VOB); Audio (MP3, WMA, OGG); Image (JPG / JPEG).You can copy your music(only music) to you device too. Majority Compatible: support: DVD / DVD-R / DVD + R / DVD + RW / DVD-RW / DVD-9; VCD / CDDA / HDCD / CDG, CD-R / CD-RW. (* NOTE: Does not support Blu-ray Disc!) HDMI cable supplied