DVD Player for TV Multi Region HDMI 1080P Digital DVD Player with Remote Control USB Port for TV Connection

Multi-Region DVD Player: This region free DVD player will play almost any disk or format DVD, AVI, CD, CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD R/RW, VC1, MPEG1, MPEG-2, you don't be limited on your choice USB Port: Built-In USB Input Port, It is very convenient to enjoy picture, music on TV from USB flash drive DVD/DVD-RW/DVD-R/DVD+RW/DVD+R/DVD+R DL/-R DLPlayback HDMI output: The 1080p output resolution enables you to enjoy Full HD dynamic images, videos, movies, give you wonderful visual experience when watching your favorite movies, shows and sports Suitable for any TV: Connect your TV via RCA port or Coaxial Audio port, which means there should be almost no TV this player cannot be used with.(many TV have basic RCA and Coaxial Audio port)