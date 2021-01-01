DVD Drive USB 30 Portable CDDVD+RW DriveDVD Player for Laptop CD ROM Burner Compatible with Laptop Desktop PC Windows Linux OS Apple Mac Black

High Writing & Reading Speed Max 8x DVDR Write Speed and Max 24x CD Write Speed provide high writing and reading speed. Wide CompatibleThis dvd cd drive is compatible with Windows 98 / SE / ME / 2000 / XP / Vista / Windows 10/8/7,Mac ios(ios 8.6-10.14). And perfect for PC, Laptop, Comprehensive Computer, Internal PC hard disk reader. Plug & Play TechnologyPowered by USB port so just plug it into your USB port and the DVD driver will be detected. Dont need to install software to set up driver. Advanced USB3.0 Technology USB 3.0 provides fast data transfer speed and stable performance to record CD/ music/ videos/ install software or create CD/DVD backup disc ( also compatible with USB2.0). Ingenious Design This ultra-slim CD/DVD player for laptops equipped with an eject button so that you needn't worry about your disc getting stuck inside this CD/DVD drive. Besides, the copper mesh technology of this component, you can be re