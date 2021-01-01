From laci le beau
DVD Drive for Laptop Portable HighSpeed USBCUSB 30 CD BurnerDVD Reader Writer for PC Desktops Compatible with WindowsMac OSXLinux USB C30
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Plug and Play: Our CD Drive needs No more software installment or extra power supply, just plug and play that its being charged meanwhile. USB 3.0 & Type-C: Your Data-transferring of CD-burning and DVD Reading & Writing will be way faster and steadier on the basis of compatible with USB 2.0&1.0. Far Better Performance: Built-in cable design, made of premium material of shockproof, lower noise, anti-interference and high durability. Portable and Thin: Our USB drive are super thin and lightweight, extremely easy to use, carry and store. Widely compatible: it works well for all the laptops and desktops(EXCLUDE PHONES, IPADS, Chrome and SURFACE), compatible with Windows 10/7/8/XP/Vista/2003, all versions of Mac OS and Linux system. For the desktop users, Please connect it to the USB Ports on the motherboard for normal use.