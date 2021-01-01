DVD Drive for Laptop Portable HighSpeed USBCUSB 30 CD BurnerDVD Reader Writer for PC Desktops Compatible with WindowsMac OSXLinux USB C30

Best Quality Guranteed. Plug and Play: Our CD Drive needs No more software installment or extra power supply, just plug and play that its being charged meanwhile. USB 3.0 & Type-C: Your Data-transferring of CD-burning and DVD Reading & Writing will be way faster and steadier on the basis of compatible with USB 2.0&1.0. Far Better Performance: Built-in cable design, made of premium material of shockproof, lower noise, anti-interference and high durability. Portable and Thin: Our USB drive are super thin and lightweight, extremely easy to use, carry and store. Widely compatible: it works well for all the laptops and desktops(EXCLUDE PHONES, IPADS, Chrome and SURFACE), compatible with Windows 10/7/8/XP/Vista/2003, all versions of Mac OS and Linux system. For the desktop users, Please connect it to the USB Ports on the motherboard for normal use.