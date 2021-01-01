From main street
Main Street Duvet Covers White - White Damask Chenille Tufted Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Advertisement
White Damask Chenille Tufted Cotton Duvet Cover Set. Bring elegant texture to your bedroom decor with this duvet cover set featuring a tufted damask design. A button closure on the cover and inside corner ties secure your go-to comforter to prevent pesky shifting while you sleep. Includes duvet cover and two shams(three pieces total)Insert not included100% cottonMachine washImported