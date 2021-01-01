Main Street Duvet Covers White - White Damask Chenille Tufted Cotton Duvet Cover Set

From main street

White Damask Chenille Tufted Cotton Duvet Cover Set. Bring elegant texture to your bedroom decor with this duvet cover set featuring a tufted damask design. A button closure on the cover and inside corner ties secure your go-to comforter to prevent pesky shifting while you sleep. Includes duvet cover and two shams(three pieces total)Insert not included100% cottonMachine washImported

