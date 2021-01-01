There is just nothing better than a beautiful, inviting comfortable bed after a long day. This Mid-Century Modern bed set is created using the richest colors stemming from high density Italian ink and the softest fabrics making it the perfect way to spruce up your bedroom, while keeping it ultra-comfortable. This luxurious Abstract bed design is made with 100% microfiber polyester, making it ultra-soft to ensure you sleep comfortably all night long. This Vintage Abstract set includes 1 Bed Cover and 2 Shams and is available in twin, queen and king sizes. Designart Designart Duvet covers 3-Piece Black Twin Duvet Cover Set Polyester | BED24593-T