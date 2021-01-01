Toland Home Garden Duty Honor Country 12.5 x 18 Inch Decorative Patriotic Stars Stripes USA Ribbon Garden Flag

DURABLE FLAG: Toland Home Gardens durable indoor, outdoor art flags and banners are made of machine washable 100% polyester and are UV, fade, and mildew resistant to keep them flying for many seasons GARDEN FLAG SIZE: This Tolands Duty, Honor, Country Flag is the small, mini Garden size (12.5 x 18') PRODUCED IN USA: Flags are printed in the USA using premium colorfast permanent dye to create colorful, vibrant, bright designs from creative, original artwork HOME DÉCOR: Since 1978, Toland has been producing premium, quality flags that make great gifts for any deck, patio, porch or veranda and make charming decorative statements for any backyard, lawn or garden SINGLE SIDED FLAG: Design is one sided with the image printed and visible from both sides while text appears correctly on one side. Artistic flags hang beautifully from a sewn-in sleeve and it's easy to switch out our seasonal flag designs using Toland's standard line of flag poles, flag pole bracket, stands, arbors, an