From evesky

Duttek (2-Pack) 50CM 5 Pin Motherboard Female Header to USB 2.0 Male Adapter Dupont Extender Cable (5Pin/USB M)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Duttek (2-Pack) 50CM 5 Pin Motherboard Female Header to USB 2.0.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com