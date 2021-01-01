Dutil Animal Print Handmade Cowhide Tan Area Rug

Get this cowhide area rug. With the best tanning process. No one has more individually photographed cowhides or cowhide rugs to choose from than us. Get cowhides from us. The exact cowhide as the picture. Premium leather material cowhide area rug crafted professionally. Enjoy quality work handmade by skilled artisans, providing a unique finished product that includes suede backing a smooth backing that is made of 100 percent suede natural product, making it easy to lay with no assembly required. Real hair-on-hide cowhide material that is a natural product. Discovering the finest choice of natural hand-crafted techniques made in brazil. Best decor to add to your indoor space for a natural unique look and appearance to your guests. You will receive the best cowhide same as the picture. Why settle for less when you can get the exact cowhide as the picture. We take pride in each hide so we take pictures of each one so you the customer can see the exact hide you will get not something similar. Each cowhide is different to complement each different style of living space. Buy from us these cowhide area rugs exact as the pictures that you see.