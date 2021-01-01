Safavieh Dustin Rattan Accent Chair w/ Cushion, Natural

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable rattan frame for long lasting longevityNo assembly neededColor: Natural/WhiteAssembled Dimension: 28.15 in. W x 27.17 in. D x 33.07 in. HUpholstery: LinenItem Weight: 12.79 lbsWeight Capacity: 200 lbs.Seat Dimension: 18.9 in. W x 19.69 in. D x 17.72 in. HLeg Height: 13.39 in.Armrest: 27.95 in.Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.Clean by brushing with a soft brush or use a lightly damp cloth