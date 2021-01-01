Dustin Coffee Table

Features:Warm walnut veneerSplayed legsFour legsProduct Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: 1Stools Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: WalnutBase Color: WalnutTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: WoodTray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15.3Overall Length - End to End: 47.2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 23.6Overall Product Weight: 20Clearance - Floor to Bottom: Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: Interior Cabinet Depth - Front to Back: Extendable: NoMaximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Estimated Time to Set Up: Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 100# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No