LEONLITE Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Wall Lantern, Wet Location Wall Sconce Clear Glass Shade Light Fixtures, Matte Black

Ideal Decoration Choice This wall lantern has a strong decorative effect with its hexagon design and clear glass with a cut-off surface, which brings you a classic and retro style. It works with a max 100W bulb (not included) with E26 base and the wall lantern can automatically turn on when dusk comes and automatically turn off when dawn draws with its built-in photocell. It lets you get rid of manual control and you don't need to be afraid of energy wasting when you forget to turn off the lights. Wide Application If you are troubled by the ugly trace that your previous light leaves, then this wall lantern can help you solve it. And the light is UL listed for high quality and safe operation, you can feel no worry when using it. It can be widely used for gardens, courtyards, porches, courtyards, exterior walls, gardens, building entrances, etc.