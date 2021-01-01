Outward Hound Durango Ultralight Dog Coat, Black, Medium

WATER RESISTANT: Your dog will stay warm and dry while wearing the Outward Hound Durango Ultralight Coat. This dog jacket was built for cool weather protection and made with water resistant materials extending your time outdoors while protecting your dog from unexpected weather. KEEPS COLD OUT: The Durango Ultralight Coat is fleece-lined with stretch knit material increasing your dog’s warmth while maximizing their full range of motion. Key features like an extendable collar for added coverage and adjustable leg closures keep out snow, mud and rain while water repellent zippers lock out unwanted water. HIGH-VISIBILITY & PERFORMANCE: Safety always comes first when it comes to exploring with our dogs. That’s why we made this dog coat with reflective elements throughout to help you and other walkers easily spot your dog no matter the time of day. An integrated D-Ring leash attachment on this jacket doubles as a secure place to fasten your leash to without exposing your dog's neck and collar to outside elements. FLEXIBLE FIT: Ultralight, and ultra-stylish, this dog jacket by Outward Hound is perfect for playful pups. Sleeves on this coat keep your dog’s legs warm without constricting their movement allowing them to walk, run, hike and play without interference. EASY TO CLEAN: To wash your dog’s jacket, simply toss this jacket in your washing machine with like colors and wash on a gentle cycle in cold water, tumble dry low. SIZING IS SIMPLE: Available 5 sizes, there is a Durango Ultralight Coat that is sure to fit your dog.