Durango Spruce 9' Green Artificial Christmas Tree with 1050 LED Clear/White Lights with Stand
Features:Folding metal standConvenient on/off foot switchProduct comes double boxed for better storageProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownTree Type: ArtificialTip Material: PVC (polyvinyl chloride)Tip Material Details: Branch Construction: HingedNumber of Assembly Sections: Assembly Special Features: Instant Power LightsPre Fluffed: NoBranch Tip Count: 2726Tree Durability: Tree Frame Material: Storage Bag Included: NoNeedle Color: GreenShape: Regular (Full)Branch Features: Does Not ApplyFoliage Lushness: LushLights Included: YesBulb Type: LEDPower Source: Electric Plug-InLight Color: Clear/White LightsLight Tone: Warm LightsLight Functions: Steady/ConstantLight Controller Type: FootswitchLight Count: 1050Stay-Lit Bulbs: YesTree Topper Outlet Included: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Lead Cord Length: 72Extra Bulbs/Fuses Included: YesBulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage: Stand Included: YesStand Type: Tree standStand Height: Stand Bottom Width: Stand Finish: Stand Material: MetalStand Compatibility: Decorations Included: NoPre-Attached Decorations: Decoration Type: Tree Family: SprucePine Species: Fir Species: Spruce Species: Greenery Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyProduct Care: Dust with a dry clothHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterNon-Toxic: YesTrending Tree: Spefications:ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: UL Listed: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: CE Certified: ETL Listed: PEFC Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Tree Height (Including Stand): 108Tree Base Diameter - Side to Side: 63Tree Base Depth - Front to Back: 63Tree Trunk Diameter: 1.25Overall Product Weight: 90Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Tool Free AssemblyWarranty: