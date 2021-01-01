From lumisource
LumiSource Set of 2 Durango Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Blue | DC-DRNG BK+BU2
Advertisement
Classically refined with a touch of industrial brawn, the Durango Dining Chair by LumiSource will be a stylish addition to your dining or seating area. Featuring vintage faux leather upholstery with zig-zag stitching and black metal tapered legs. Sold in a set of two. LumiSource Set of 2 Durango Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Blue | DC-DRNG BK+BU2