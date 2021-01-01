Inspired by Native American art work that dates back several generations, the Durango collection is truly unique! Careful attention has been paid to the design and color choices to achieve a look that is bold yet sophisticated, Traditional yet current. These stunning works of art will set the tone for your dé£¯r whether you are heading Southwest, Lodge or Tribal. Hand tufted in India using 100% pure wool in a loop pile construction creates a sumptuous feel and textural appearance. Lowe's Durango 8 x 11 Multiple colors/finishes Indoor Southwestern Handcrafted Area Rug Polyester | DURDR101000750811