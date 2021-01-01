DuraHold Series Car Phone Mount for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max Xs XR X 8 7 Plus SEGalaxy S20 Ultra S10 S10+ S10eNote 10LGHuaweiPixelWashable Sticky Gel.

WORRY FREE DRIVING - The Durahold Series with a re-designed extendable car mount securely holds your smartphone to your dashboard or windshield providing you with a hands-free driving experience! Featuring extendable arms to accommodate smartphones of all sizes and an anti-slip pad to completely hold your device in place. (Compatible with most smartphone, including iPhone 11 Pro Max, XR, XS Max, 8+, X, 8 7, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9 S8 S7, Note 10 9 8, LG G6, Pixel, HTC and more. EASY TO INSTALL - No tools necessary for installation! Simply adhere base of Car Mount to desired surface and lock it in place. Ensure surface has been wiped down and cleaned before installing. (Note: It is highly recommended to use the Adhesive Mounting Square (included) on uneven/textured surfaces. Install car mount on top of this base for the best hold). VERSATILE ANGLES - Featuring a ball swivel for 360-degree rotation, jointed arm for easy movement and an extend