Durable Suitable iPhone Charger Cable 5 Pack 3FT6FT10FT Nylon Braided USB Fast Long Cords Lightning Cable Phone Chaging Cable Compatible with Phone.

Best Quality Guranteed. WHAT YOU GET 5 pack Suitable iPhone charging cables in assorted lengths (3FT/3FT/6FT/6FT/10FT) for different occasions. The longest one Suitable iPhone charger cable of 10FT, this Suitable iPhone charger cable long enough to be convenient to charge your device in bedroom, sofa, office, travel, even when you are on the backseat of the car. .Replace your Suitable iPhone accessories chargers or add another for home, work or travel. DURABILITYLong Nylon Braided Cord for protection, strength and flexibility ensuring long-lasting performance. Holds over 8000 bends in lab tests which is 10 times longer than original device suitable iPhone cables. SUPERB PERFORMANCEthe phone cables with anti-resistant aluminum alloy connectors, thickened copper wiring inside our cell-phone cables to 100% compatibility to transmit data stably and fast charging without error message. FAST CHARGINGHigh-quality four-c