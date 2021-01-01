From x-tech outdoors
durable pro grade 72 inch full size tripod with 3 way pan-head, bubble level indicator, 3 section aluminum alloy lock in legs f
Advertisement
Includes Top of the line Professional Grade Full-size 72 inch Tripod for Nikon D5300, D5200, D5100, D3300, D3200, D3100, D7100, D7000, D810, D800, D800e, D610, D600, 1 V1 DSLR Cameras. Tripod is built very Durable and Sturdy, designed to hold Amature and Professional Heavy Duty Photography equipment including Professional Cameras and Camcorders. Tripod has a 3 way Pan-Head for easy Tilting, a Bubble Level Indicator and 3 Section Aluminum Alloy Lock in Legs for easy height adjustment. Includes an easy to carry backpack style case for extra convenience. Includes a HeroFiber Ultra gentle cleaning cloth designed for cleaning electronics and accessories.