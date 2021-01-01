Whether we refer to your home, your office or a restaurant, hygiene is of extreme importance. Those women's difficult days of the month call for some extra care. If you want to assure maximum safety and hygiene, this sanitary napkins disposal bin is exactly what you need. Keep your restroom clean and provide your family, friends or customers with a safe bathroom environment. This elegant sanitary napkins and tampons container is made of heavy-duty ABS plastic that assures unmatched longevity. Moreover, the 10\" x 9\" x 5\" size will eliminate the need to empty it every other day. The carefully designed, tight sealing lid will trap the odors inside the b\" No more embarrassing situations for you. You will receive this extremely useful feminine products disposal bin along with all the necessary installation hardware. The special, wall mounted design will allow you to save space and keep your restroom clean. What's more, the easily removable, rigid liner will help you clean the sanitary napkins and tampons container effortlessly anytime you want. Alpine Industries Alpine Industries Purple Durable Plastic Sanitary Napkin Receptacle | 451-PUR