Dupree Cobalt Queen Upholstered Bed

Royal blue finishClean cohesive designClean headboard designTwo frames of antique bronze nail head trimDupree cobalt coverLow profile footboard and side railsSolid rubberwood legs and footboard feed for stabilityAdjustable headboard heightFabric content: 100% PolyesterBox spring requiredBed is available in Queen size only.Picture yourself creating the perfect focal point for your bedroom with this striking bed. Two frames of antique bronze nail head trim define the clean-lined headboard, which is covered in a bold Dupree Cobalt woven fabric. The low-profile footboard and side rails are upholstered in the same material, creating a cohesive design. The mix of bold color and aged bronze creates a striking contrast, perfect for an urban industrial or vintage modern setting. Other nice features include solid wood legs to provide stability and adjustable headboard height to accommodate a variety of box springs and mattresses. Requiring only minimal assembly, you'll be sleeping easy in no time.