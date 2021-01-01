Babymoov Duo Meal Station XL | 6 in 1 Food Processor with Steamer, Multi-Speed Blender, Warmer, Defroster & Sterilizer (Nutritionist Approved), Pink

Unique system to make delicious food: 3 Cooking trays with steam juicer and 3-speed blender easily programmable for various cook times, allow for preservation of nutrients, vitamins and the natural flavor of the foods Large capacity and multifunction save TIME: a 12-cup capacity allows to make up to one week of fresh and nutritious food in just minutes. The steaming bowl and blender can be used simultaneously to save even more time! Easy to clean and use: the duo meal station XL is easy to clean as its components can be detached and are dishwasher safe. The intuitive LCD control panel and audio alerts make operating this food Maker a breeze. Safe for YOUR baby and your family: the award winning duo meal station XL has been rigorously put to test and approved by moms and dads across the country as well as nutritionists. It is certified BPA, Lead and phthalate free. 6-In-1 design saves SPACE: all-in-one design to cook, blend, warm and defrost food can also be used as a bottle warmer and sterilizer to reduce the need for separate appliances and save space on your kitchen counter. This is a registry must-have!