From chapstick
ChapStick DUO Half Lip Balm, 8 Hour Moisture, 0.194 Ounce (Sweet Peach Flavor, 1 Refill Pack of 1 Piece)
Advertisement
Includes a single container (0.194 oz.) of ChapStick DUO Sweet Peach flavor lip moisturizer on a blister card Mix, Match and Attach to create unique combinations Interchangeable pods of untinted lip balm snap together easily or can be used individually Provides up to 8 hours of long-lasting moisture for healthier-looking lips Available in more than 12 irresistible, collectible varieties