Duo Case with Keychain Designed for Apple AirPods Pro Case 2 Caps + 1 Body Coral Blue Nightglow Blue + Yellow

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY! MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT CASES ARE that they dont fit properly and pop out of the case. With an case, this is something you NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now that what you get is made EXACTLY FOR YOUR PRODUCT meaning all functions, like WIRELESS CHARGING, work with NO PROBLEMS! PERSONALIZE YOUR AIRPODS PRO ACCESSORIES WITH the different colored tops, allowing you to MIX AND MATCH WITH YOUR DAILY WARDROBE. BEING ABLE TO EXPRESS YOURSELF in more ways is AWESOME! PERFECT GIFT FOR any AirPods Pro user! Great for BIRTHDAY PRESENTS for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ESPECIALLY CH