Duo - 8TB Portable SSD 2 Bay RAID - USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C - RAID0/RAID1/JBOD - Black - Made with Aluminum - Transfer Speed up to 1000MB/s - (DMR8000S)

Best Quality Guranteed. Duo SSD RAID comes preformatted for Windows and with RAID0 configuration. It can easily be formatted for Mac. Duo can also be set to RAID1 or JBOD. It is simple to use and configurations can be changed to your liking USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 10Gbps - comes with USB C - USB A Cable and USB C - USB C cable. Backwards compatible to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. Can be used with Thunderbolt 3 port Blazing FAST speeds of up to 850MB/s read and 800 MB/s write with RAID0 configuration Compatible with Windows (Vista, 7, 8, 10 or newer), Mac OS X or newer (great for MacBook Pro /Time Machine backup), PlayStation (PS4), Xbox One (Original, S, X) Duo Mobile RAID - 8TB SSD version comes with best in class 5 years warranty. Includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C cable, USB C to A cable, and power supply. Compatible devices: Laptop