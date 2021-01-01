Sea Gull Lighting Dunning 5-Light Weathered Gray and Distressed Oak Rustic Farmhouse Single Tier Hanging Candlestick Chandelier

The Sea Gull Lighting Dunning 5-light single tier chandelier in stardust supplies ample lighting for your daily needs, while adding a layer of today's style to your home's decor. Making a statement without overpowering the surrounding decor, the Dunning lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a chic addition to a wide range of interiors. The bold design is inspired by farmhouse influences seen in the rustic rope detail highlighting the open, square frame which surrounds medium based lamps covered in creme Parchment glass shades. The Dunning collection features a unique two-tone finish of Stardust on the overall metal structure, with the open frame in Cerused Oak finish which is created when a subtle white pigment is hand-rubbed into the surface to bring out the natural variations and contours., The full lighting collection features a 5-light chandelier; a 4-light Island chandelier; a 2-light flush mount; and 1-light, 2-light, 3-light and 4-light bath fixtures (all of which can mount up or down). Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available.