Westinghouse Dunmore 4-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Bath Light

The Dunmore 4-Light Wall Fixture will add a luxurious traditional touch to your home with its graceful silhouette. This lovely fixture features rich oil rubbed bronze finish and 4 frosted glass shades that will create a beautiful display of light. Install this wall fixture in the bathroom, over double sinks or large vanities where additional lighting is desired. The frosted glass shades diffuse light perfectly for tasks and ambience. Position the fixture up or down to suit your needs. The wall fixture measures 9-1/4 in. x 31-1/2 in. (H x W) and extends 7-1/2 in. from the wall. This Westinghouse indoor wall fixture is ETL/CETL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 63070.