From hudson valley
Hudson Valley Dunkirk Sputnik Ceiling Light in Polished Nickel
Advertisement
The earthly and the extraterrestrial combine in this beautiful, branching family. Faceted crystal spheres bedazzle at the end of every branch, luminously refracting the light. Like a star being born, Dunkirk is at once organic and out of this world. When Sarfatti designed the first chandelier that launched the Sputnik-style craze, it had been fireworks he was trying to emulate. There is something both of the firework exploding and the fixtures Sarfatti inspired in this opulent piece.