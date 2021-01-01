Dunhill Fir Prelit Holiday Garland

Are you tired of sweeping up needles daily during the holiday season? Consider a pre-lit Dunhill Fir garland. Soft full PVC needles provide a realistic look and with 100 clear lights you'll have a fully lit yet subtle glow upon the mantle. The needles are crush resistant allowing your garland to maintain its full look even after being stored all summer. Decorate the garland with bows or colorful ornaments and drape it over mantels, windows, and doors.