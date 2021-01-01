From quoizel

Quoizel Dunham Outdoor Post Lamp - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

$259.99
In stock
Description

The Dunham Outdoor Post Lamp by Quoizel is a robust design with coastal influences. A tapered, lantern-like silhouette defines this piece, and a bold finish adds some confident flair to its frame. Within a round clear seedy glass shade, a visible, single bulb shines through the captured bubbles around it, bringing a warm and welcoming quality of light to outdoor spaces. Built to last, this handsome lamp works in a variety of environments throughout the seasons. Shape: Tapered. Color: Black. Finish: Earth Black

