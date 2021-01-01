Dune Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Polished - (204795-1037)

The Dune Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is highlighted with its clean lines and graceful, wavy design. Its hourglass structure made of hand-forged iron is superimposed on a rectangular backplate reminiscent of beautiful sand dunes on the desert. A cylindrical glass shade is nestled within this wavy structure. When lit, the light is diffused through the shade as well as peeks under the curved iron to create an intriguing lighting experience. Infuse a contemporary flair to hallways, living spaces, and bedrooms with this wall sconce. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Beige. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting