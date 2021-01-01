Dune View by Sally Swatland Canvas Art Print

A path through the sand dunes opens up amidst thick sprays of beachgrass, giving way to a breathtaking view of the ocean below. Each stand of grass sways gently in the breeze, painted with keen attention to natural detail. Painted with a beautiful array of green, blue, and soft beige tones, with flat, although animated brushstrokes, the piece is alight with movement and vitality. This incredible coastal print is an excellent addition to both home and office and is an easy way to make your space feel more spacious. Produced with full-bleed printing that covers the entirety of the canvas, your new masterpiece is made with state-of-the-art technology that provides museum-quality prints. With quality craftsmanship that guarantees a professional look, this giclee print on canvas is also lightweight and easy to hang. No bulky framing is needed as your new artwork only needs a few nails and a steady hand to hang. Print measures: 22" x 28".