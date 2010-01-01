Dune Pendant Light by Andrew Neyer - Color: Green - Finish: Matte - (DL-12-MSS)

Inspired by the imagery of landscapes sculpted gradually over time, the Dune Pendant Light by Andrew Neyer makes a naturally stylish contribution to any dÃ©cor story. When installed as a single piece, this pendant evokes the romance and intrigue of a lonely mountain or coastal sand dune. For a more ambitious motif, multiple Dune pendants of varying sizes can be coordinated to suggest the skyline of a rolling hilly countryside or a beautiful sandy desert stretching across the 'horizon' of a room. What began as a home-based lighting project in 2010 has evolved into Andrew Neyer's interpretation of how we use art in our everyday lives. Set on creating pieces that he himself would want to own, Neyer's lack of proper design training allows him to develop inspiring concepts. Andrew Neyer has a portfolio of products from clocks, to kitchenware, to the Crane light fixture that started it all, all built on the basis of minimalism and functionality. Shape: Cone. Color: Green. Finish: Moss