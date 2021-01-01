From crate&barrel
Dune Navy Left Arm Loveseat with Sunbrella Â® Cushions
Our urban style Dune collection is truly a modern indoor room that lives outdoors. Compose the perfect outdoor retreat with sectional pieces designed to create the ultimate in lounging. The linear, outdoor-grade stainless steel frames are hand-finished in a multistep process and upholstered in synthetic mesh. Handcrafted Outdoor-grade stainless steel frame upholstered in synthetic mesh Cushions are fade- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella acrylic Polyester-wrapped foam cushion fill Sectional connecting hardware included Imported