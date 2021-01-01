Dune LED Linear Suspension Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (LP19937-BK)

The Dune LED Linear Suspension Light by Kuzco Lighting is simple and sleek. With an extruded Aluminum rectangular profile, geometrically and equidistantly set spun metal conical shades create a tailored composition underneath the slim bar. In a Brushed Metal finish, the elegant scale of this classically minimalistic fixture is highlighted. The sophisticated LED technology is focused through diminutive Spot Optical Acrylic Lenses, and it provides a layer of downlight over counters, above tables and in gathering spaces. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Black