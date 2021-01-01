From crate&barrel
Dune Bar Cart
Sleek and urban bar cart is at your service, attending to our outdoor Dune lounge or dining collection. The cart's stainless steel and powdercoated aluminum frame rolls about on large spoked wheels and nimble casters, serving food and drink with style. Additional storage below includes an open slotted shelf and solid bottom shelf outfitted with four rings for bottle storage. The Dune Bar Cart is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Outdoor-grade stainless steel and powdercoated aluminum frame Removable tray: powdercoated aluminum Stainless steel and plastic casters Powdercoated aluminum and rubber wheels Imported