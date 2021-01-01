From crate&barrel
Dune Navy 4-Piece Outdoor Sectional Sofa with Sunbrella Â® Cushions
Advertisement
Our urban style Dune outdoor sectional collection lets you compose the perfect outdoor retreat with pieces designed to create the ultimate in lounging. This truly modern indoor room that lives outdoors upholsters handcrafted outdoor-grade stainless steel frames with clean lines in weather-resistant synthetic mesh. Handcrafted Outdoor-grade stainless steel frame upholstered in synthetic mesh Cushions are fade- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella acrylic Polyester-wrapped foam cushion fill Sectional connecting hardware included Imported