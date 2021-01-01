Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture by Golden Lighting. Golden Lighting's Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable Aged Brass, Black, Chrome or Pewter fixture bodies. The Rubbed Bronze fixtures are paired with Rubbed Bronze shades. This large, chain-hung pendant features a glass diffuser and is comfortably sized for a small nook or island. The pendant may be hung individually or grouped over a bar. This soft pewter 1-light pendant with chain is paired with a white shade. The shade is a glossy, bright white. Golden Lighting Duncan Pewter Transitional Dome Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 3602-L PW-WH