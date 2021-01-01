Handy Living Duncan Multi-Navy Botanical Floral Velvet Channel Tufted Rolled Arm Chair and Ottoman Set

This updated traditional arm chair and ottoman set are not only comfortable but will provide a sophisticated elegance to your home. The chair features rolled arms adorned with hand tacked pewter nail head trim and a squared back with channel tufting that adds a dramatic touch. Perfect for a living room, bedroom or office. The chair features turned front legs and squared back legs and the ottoman features turned legs all in solid wood with an espresso finish. Easily assembled in about 30 minutes with included tool and instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Multi-Navy Botanical Floral.