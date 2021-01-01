Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture by Golden Lighting. Golden Lighting's Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable Aged Brass, Black, Chrome or Pewter fixture bodies. The Rubbed Bronze fixtures are paired with Rubbed Bronze shades. This 3-light semi-flush is highly versatile and maneuverable. The swivel on the canopy moves 90 degrees allowing the fixture to be mounted on the wall or ceiling. The fixture's shades can also be positioned freely. This matte black 3-light semi-flush track light is paired with pewter shades. The shades are a satiny, brushed pewter. Golden Lighting Duncan 6.5-in Matte Black Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 3602-3SF BLK-PW