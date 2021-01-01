Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture by Golden Lighting. Golden Lighting's Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable Aged Brass, Black, Chrome or Pewter fixture bodies. The Rubbed Bronze fixtures are paired with Rubbed Bronze shades. This flush mount is perfect for modern or contemporary style home decors. It works perfectly in a kitchen, hallway or bath and is UL approved for damp locations. This shiny chrome flush mount is paired with a matte white shade. The shade is a soft, smooth white. Golden Lighting Duncan 14-in Chrome Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 3602-14 CH-WHT