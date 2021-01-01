Golden Lighting Duncan 1-Light Pewter Mini-Pendant and Rod with Matte Black Shade

Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture by Golden Lighting. Golden Lighting's Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable Aged Brass, Black, Chrome or Pewter fixture bodies. The Rubbed Bronze fixtures are paired with Rubbed Bronze shades. This rod-hung mini pendant features a may be hung individually or grouped over a bar. This soft pewter mini pendant with rod is paired with a matte black shade. The shade is a soft, matte black.