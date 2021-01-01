From brayden studio
Dunaverney 19.7" x 19.7" Wall Paneling in Brandy
Advertisement
This product are Flexible and bendable over the curved wall. Easy to install- glue-up installation, installed with glue, eco-friendly modern design. This PVC 3D wallpaper can also be crafted into furniture designs, such as cabinet doors, bed headboards, bedroom wardrobe, and kitchen cabinet. Recommended Use: Living room, bedroom, kitchen room, TV background, feature walls, ceiling, etc. This item comes with 12 piece panels and covering 33 sq feet. Each panel dimension is 20x20 inches.