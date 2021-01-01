Crystorama Dumont Outdoor Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 3 light

Advertisement
The Dumont Outdoor Pendant by Crystorama will bring a touch of vintage charm in an updated contemporary outdoor fixture. Reminiscent of a classic street lantern, its sleek glass shade and robust steel frame enclose 3 incandescent bulbs that emanate a functional and inviting ambient light for your patio or walkway. Steel accents give it an elegant, decorative touch and its adjustable chain allows for easy installation anywhere you need sophisticated outdoor illumination. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Additional Color: Charcoal. Finish: Graphite