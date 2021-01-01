Dummy Fake Security CCTV Dome Camera with Flashing Red LED Light SDW4 4 Packs White

Features: The inexpensive solution for security theft problems with high resemblance to real cameras and activation light. No motorized pan movement. With elegant and contemporary design, this camera is very popular. Design: Made of high quality and durable material. Compact design and easy to install. Appear to work as an actual security camera. Installation: Cheap and effective way to deter criminals. Installs quickly and easily to the ceiling or wall using the included screws. No wiring is required. 2 pcs AA batteries operated (NOT included). Environment: Protect your homes, shops and business. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage. Mix dummy and real cameras to increase your security at a fraction of the cost of real cameras. Package Includes: 4 x Dome Simulation Camera (White), 8 x Screw, 4 X Warning Security Alert Sticker Decal, 18 Month-Warranty, 2 pcs AA batteries operated (NOT included).