Dummy Fake Security Camera with One Red LED Light at Night for Home and Businesses Security IndoorOutdoor 4 Pack White

THEY ARE: Realistic simulation surveillance cameras, providing you with similar protections to real cameras, reducing the possibility of crime, and much cheaper. HOW TO WORK: With the same appearance to real cameras, people will think it's real cameras, even in the close distance during the day; With the built-in photoelectric sensor, the red LED light only illuminating at night, very eye-catching. They will 7x24 protects your safety. TIPS: Install both fake and real camera to protect your home and business with such little cost. Choose high-quality AA battery to prevent inferior batteries, leak liquid, and damage the battery case; EASY INSTALLATION: No wires needed, with attached screws, installs easily and quickly to ceiling/wall/surface. 2 pcs AA batteries needed(NOT included).3 axis rotation, get desired angle easily. PACKAGE CONTAINS: 4 x Simulation Camera (White), 4 x Screw Bags,2 pcs AA batteries operated (NOT incl