From kinesis corporation

Dummy Battery Converter DC Coupler for Sony Alpha A7III A7RIII A9 NP FZ100 Powered by A6 Feelworld F6 Monitor

$34.35
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Power TransferWith the help of this item can draw the power from A6/F6 monitor to power on your Cameras Cable Length Male to Male connection cables 27cm/length.5.5mm/2.1mm Diameters. DC 5.5/2.1mm connect LengthDiameter Female to NP-FZ100 Cord Length: 42cm. Total length: 69cm Support MonitorSpecial designed for ANYCINE A6/FEELWORLD F6 monitors. Support Camera Modelfor SONY A7III, A7RIII, A9 Digital Cameras

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com